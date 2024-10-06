On what looked like a busted play on second and goal, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up a dropped snap, evaded and then stiff-armed Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Sam Hubbard, redirected receiver traffic, threw against the grain into the end zone from about 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage and somehow completed a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely.

Down 10 with 5:36 left to play, that touchdown pulled the Ravens within three points. Baltimore would go on to tie the game, forcing the game to overtime.

Jackson finished the contest by completing 26-of-42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 56 rushing yards.

Derrick Henry, who scored his 100th touchdown earlier in the game, broke open the overtime period with a 51-yard run to give the Ravens the ball at the Bengals' six-yard line. Justin Tucker converted the 24-yard field goal to seal the 41-38 OT win.

Ravens' resiliency leads to 3-2 start

Baltimore began the season with back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. But the Ravens have since rebounded with three straight wins against the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Bengals.

Through four weeks, the Ravens have the No. 10 defensive DVOA and No. 1 offensive DVOA. Derrick Henry entered Week 5 with an NFL-best 480 rushing yards, six carries for 20+ yards and five touchdowns. He's one of only three backs averaging at least 100 rushing yards per game. Not too far behind is Lamar Jackson, who had 308 rushing yards and two TDs. Baltimore's 220.3 rushing yards per game is about 46 yards more than the next-best team.

Even with all that rushing, the Ravens have the 14th-best passing game, throwing it for 209.3 yards per game.

Imagine what would happen if the Ravens managed to trade for Davante Adams. Earlier in the week, Adams posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe to his social media. He later added to the cryptic messages by sharing a Poe quote.

“Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

The DC metro area will be hyped next week as the Ravens host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.