The Washington Commanders will be without running back Austin Ekeler for the remainder of their Monday Night Football battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ekeler carried the football three times for 35 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game due to an injury. He will not return as he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“Commanders RB Austin Ekeler has been downgraded to out tonight due to a concussion,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

This is obviously unfortunate news for the Commanders as they want Austin Ekeler to be able to play in this big Monday night game, but this is also a concern for future contests. Hopefully Ekeler's concussion isn't serious and he can return the field soon.

The good news for the Commanders is that they still found a way to pull off the upset win on Monday Night Football without Austin Ekeler.

Washington came into this game with a 1-1 record, and the Bengals came into it at 0-2. However, Cincinnati is still expected to be one of the better teams in the NFL this season, and they were big favorites in this one. The Bengals were favored by 7.5.

The Bengals scored an early touchdown in this one and it looked like they might be on their way to domination, but the Commanders did a great job settling in and playing their game. Austin Ekeler had a long 62-yard kick return in the third and also a huge 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put Washington up 14-7, and they never looked back.

This one has been back and forth all night, but rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put the dagger in with a late touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin. The Bengals didn't have enough to make a comeback as they were down 12 at that point, and the game was essentially over. Big win for the Commanders.

Ekeler had to miss a good portion of the game because of his head injury, but hopefully he can return to the field for the Commanders soon. The team will be back in action on Sunday as they will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Washington is now 2-1, and they will have a chance to improve to 3-1 in that one.