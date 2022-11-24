Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Washington Commanders star edge rusher Chase Young has finally made his long-awaited return to the roster. After suffering a torn ACL last season, Young was activated to the 53-man roster heading into Week 12.

Young is still working his way back to the field after being out for over a year. But it appears that a return could be on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Chase Young spoke with reporters regarding when he would return to the field. While a return in Week 12 hasn’t been ruled out just yet, Young didn’t confirm when he would take the field. Instead, he gave a simple, yet effective answer.

Young simply stated, “Taking it day by day”.

Following this statement, Young spoke on the current state of the Commanders team. As they currently sit at 6-5, Young is confident in how they have looked as of late.

He stated, “Real eager, man. I’m proud of where this team is right now. I think we can make a run down the stretch, so I’m real excited. … You can see it. We’re ballin’, man. I’m happy for my brothers.”

Young, who was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has been a star since entering the league. In 24 career games, he has recorded 70 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and six forced fumbles.

The Ohio State product has quickly made a career out of getting after the quarterback. With each passing day, he gets closer to returning to the field. Upon his arrival, the Commanders defense will receive a massive boost.