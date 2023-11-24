The Washington Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Changes HAD to be made for the Washington Commanders. The 2023 season has brought forth some positive revelations. However, a big area of concern for them is their defense. Even with Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the fold, the team still struggled heavily. Most of their issues were attributed to DC Jack Del Rio. After a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Del Rio has been fired, per Ian Rapoport.

“A shakeup in Washington: #Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fired following another crushing loss, sources say, this time to the #Cowboys. Ron Rivera presumably will call the D now.”

