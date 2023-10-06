The Washington Commanders suffered a devastating loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Commanders' performance was lackluster, and the team failed to deliver on the field. In this article, we will identify four Washington Commanders personnel who are to blame for the loss and analyze their performance.

The Commanders' Week 5 Loss

The Bears won their first game of the 2023 NFL season against the Commanders with a score of 40-20. The Bears took control of the game with their most aggressive game plan of the season, leading 27-3 at halftime. The Commander's defense struggled to stop the Bears' offense. Chicago wide receiver DJ Moore had a career-high 230 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears' quarterback, Justin Fields, completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards with four touchdowns. He also had no turnovers and put up a 125.3 passer rating. In addition, Fields rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries.

In the second half, the Commanders fought back and outscored the Bears 17-3. However, it was not enough to close the gap. The Commanders' defense had been touted as strong before the season, but they have allowed four straight opponents to score 30-plus points against them. The loss drops the Commanders to a 2-3 record for the season.

Here we will look at the four Washington Commanders to blame for their Week 5 home loss to the Chicago Bears.

Ron Rivera's squad lost against a team they should have been able to beat. They seemed unprepared and should not attribute their performance to a short week or officiating decisions. The Commanders were defeated by a team that had previously lost 14 consecutive games. There is no excuse for that, and the responsibility starts at the leadership level.

It just looked so frustrating out there. When the Commanders were trailing 27-11 in the third quarter, and it was fourth-and-2, quarterback Howell managed to evade defenders. It appeared like an opportune moment to go for it, right? Surprisingly, Rivera chose to kick a field goal. While some might agree with this choice since it reduced Chicago's lead to 13 points, the Commanders had the momentum and needed touchdowns. When the Commanders needed Rivera to be bold, he chose to be conservative. Each year, Rivera's team builds excitement and hope before ultimately falling short late in the season.

2. Jack Del Rio

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio is in hot water. After five games, the Commanders are allowing an average of 32 points per game. This is flat-out unacceptable. As we will discuss later, the Bears demonstrated little respect for Washington's run defense. Chicago consistently ran the ball effectively even on third and long situations.

On the other end of the field, coach Matt Eberflus adapted his game plan and continued to challenge the Commanders. He coached the Bears to win. In contrast, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's adjustments seemed to come way too late in the game.

Why is this defensive unit underperforming so severely? Rookies like Emmanuel Forbes can't shoulder all the blame. The entire secondary struggled, the linebackers were practically invisible, and the defensive line disappointed once again. We're not sure if Del Rio needs to go, but something has to change here.

3. Run Defense

Chicago RB Khalil Herbert ran through myriad wide gaps in this game. Washington's defense practically gifted him with 178 rushing yards. Several factors contributed to this poor performance, including Chicago's offensive line consistently winning the battles up front. The Commanders' linebackers also failed to make an impact. At present, the defense lacks a strong foundation. The pass rush lacks consistency, the pass defense is subpar, and the run defense is porous, especially on third downs.

4. Commanders Secondary

Speaking of pass defense, the Commanders continue to be vulnerable to big plays. They made DJ Moore look like Justin Jefferson out there. He caught short passes and effortlessly ran down the sideline untouched. Collectively, the secondary is a current weakness, and Forbes was even benched. The Commanders desperately need improved pass-rushing, which would alleviate pressure on the secondary. Currently, the entire defensive unit appears to be out of sync.

While the Commanders have talented players, there are no standout game-changers on defense. The secondary, especially at cornerback, is a significant concern. It's worth considering whether Kendall Fuller's performance is bolstered by teams targeting the less experienced Emmanuel Forbes.

As we said, Washington's linebacker corps leaves much to be desired. While Jamin Davis has shown potential, it's concerning that he's already in his third season. We're tired of talking about his potential. It's noteworthy that despite Rivera and Del Rio's NFL linebacker backgrounds, their inability to secure dependable linebackers raises questions about their personnel choices.

Looking Ahead

The Washington Commanders' loss to the Chicago Bears was a disappointing result for the team and its fans. Their coaching and defense were absolutely left wanting here. The Commanders must address these issues if they hope to turn their season around and compete for a playoff spot.