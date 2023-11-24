The Washington Commanders are reeling after what could be a franchise defining loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

The Washington Commanders lost 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving game that had a little bit of everything — except for competitiveness on the scoreboard.

It has been intimated recently that Ron Rivera's days in Washington with the Commanders are likely numbered. Former Ohio State Buckeye and longtime NFL and Commanders playmaker Curtis Samuel shared his honest thoughts on rumblings of a potential firing.

Following the game, a stat was revealed showing the insane, brutally frustrating nature of the loss. Sam Howell, Samuel, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. helped lead a masterful performance on offense for the Redskins, but it wasn't enough in a losing effort.

Far from it, in fact.

Entering today, NFL teams were a combined 57-0 over the last 25 regular seasons when having a game with: 100+ rushing yards

250+ passing yards

35:00+ TOP

no more than 25 penalty yards

no more than 1 turnover The Commanders did all that today and lost by 35. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 24, 2023

“I mean that's impressive! How is Ron still employed right now?” one fan said in response.

“Of course…Only something this terrible coaching staff and horrible defense could achieve.”

Another fan spoke on the statistics compiled by the Commanders in a different way, with a focus on sports betting.

“Thank God! Been parlaying those stats for years. Finally happened.”

The Commanders got over 300 yards passing from Sam Howell, 53 yards rushing from Robinson Jr., and 100 yards receiving from Samuel.

Dak Prescott spoiled the party with a 331 yard, four passing touchdown day for Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy's team in ‘Big D.'

The game could mark the end of the Rivera era with the Commanders, as the team now sits at 4-8 on the season, firmly on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. The loss was so frustrating it even had owner Magic Johnson in his feelings, commenting on what had gone done in lamentation of another wasted season in D.C.