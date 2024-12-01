The Washington Commanders delivered a swift and surprising move involving cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The franchise released their 16th overall pick of 2023 Saturday.

Forbes even learned his playing fate 24 hours before his team takes on the Tennessee Titans. His news came on the same day running back Austin Ekeler went on injured reserve.

Washington is attempting to snap a current three-game slide. Forbes, though, struggled to earn playing time by starting only in a total of seven games.

Injuries and inconsistency are two “I” words fans have used to describe Forbes' time in D.C. Various injuries sidelined him. But also a brief benching. Forbes didn't take long to post his reaction after the Commanders' stunning decision.

Expand Tweet

Fans not familiar with that bible verse deciphers to this: “Your beginnings will seem humble, so prosperous will your future be.”

Forbes chose optimism in his departure from the team. He's a believer a booming future lies ahead.

Looking back at Emmanuel Forbes Jr.'s time with Commanders

Washington grabbed him inside the top 20 with the clear belief Forbes would bring his ball-hawking skills in tow.

Forbes established himself as a bona fide pick six threat. He left Mississippi State as the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) record holder for most interceptions returned for a touchdown at six total. Forbes scored three times in 2020 and in the 2022 season. He also led the nation in interceptions during both campaigns at five and six, respectively.

Forbes became one of the final Ron Rivera draft picks. But again, the 6-foot, 180-pounder's career never took off.

He played in 14 games total, but settled for six starts his rookie year. The former Mississippi State Bulldog grabbed 38 total tackles, 35 solo stops, two tackles for a loss. Forbes then dealt with a UCL sprain in his thumb and tried playing on a splint in 2024. He started just once under new head coach Dan Quinn. He ends his time in the nation's capitol producing seven tackles, two solo stops and one pick.

Forbes' time became truncated. However, teams needing CB help likely will consider adding Forbes off waivers. Especially the teams seeking a postseason push with the calendar now heading to December.

The Green Bay Packers could be one situation to monitor as Jaire Alexander and Corey Ballentine are battling knee issues. The Los Angeles Chargers are another with a pivotal CB injury. Cam Hart is out with an ankle injury and his return is still too be determined with six games left.