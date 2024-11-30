While Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels tears down rookie wall talk, the Commanders made a roster move that addressed their defense. The Commanders released former first-round pick cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Saturday afternoon, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

He reported that the Commanders placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve and that he was out for four weeks before announcing that Washington had released its 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Then, Pelissero announced the Commanders’ Forbes news.

“Washington has also released former first-round pick CB Emmanuel Forbes,” Pelissero reported.

Emmanuel Forbes is now a free agent.

Austin Ekeler ruled out Brian Robinson Jr. back for Commanders

After Washington Commanders’ running back, Austin Ekeler suffered his second concussion, and he was placed on injured reserve, which led to Chris Rodriguez Jr. re-signing, as Jayden Daniels will look to bounce back on Sunday. The Commanders brought the running back back into the fold following Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.’s ankle injury. Robinson Jr. is playing Washington’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Commanders are coming off three consecutive losses, including a devastating 34-26 loss to the Cowboys last week. After Daniels led the Commanders to a 17-point fourth quarter, the Cowboys held on by outscoring their opponents by one touchdown in the final frame, ultimately deciding the game.

Despite Daniels and the offense’s shortcomings, the rookie quarterback remains confident and slammed the narrative surrounding a “rookie wall,” per NBC Sports’ Pro Football talk.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Daniels said. “Obviously, it’s longer, so it’s different. It’s just stuff getting used to, like usually, right now in college, the season’s about to end. Our season it’s just starting, somewhere like the second half of the season. So, I mean, that’s different, but I don’t really know the definition of a rookie wall. I just know that NFL season is longer than college.”

The Commanders fell to 7-5.