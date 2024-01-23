The Commanders are in much need of a quarterback and Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the 2024 NFL Draft offers the perfect fit.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's no secret that the Washington Commanders are targeting their quarterback of the future. But the quarterback the Commanders end up selecting may not be the player fans expected, at least to Mel Kiper Jr.

LSU sensation Jayden Daniels went to Washington at No. 2 in Kiper's latest mock draft, via ESPN. He noted Daniels' rise to fame and overall improvements as to why the Commanders should target him.

“The reigning Heisman Trophy Winner improved so much in 2023, while going up against a tough SEC schedule,” Kiper wrote. “The bottom line is it's tight between Daniels and (Drake) Maye on my board, but Daniels would be a tremendous fit for a Washington roster that has some young playmakers on offense.

Daniels in DC

Caleb Williams is undeniably the QB1 in the 2024 class. However, there has been competition for the No. 2 spot. Many pundits believe Maye sits behind Williams. But Kiper noted Maye's fall off at the end of the season compared to Daniels' rise and believes the LSU sensation would be a better fit in Washington.

On his way to the Heisman Trophy, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Alongside the Heisman, Daniels was named a Consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC among numerous accolades.

His monumental final season at LSU put Daniels squarely in the first round picture. The Commanders are in a prime position to take a quarterback with a very clear need at the position. While he certainly wasn't projected to be a top five pick before the season, Daniels has tantalized NFL scouts.

If it were up to Mel Kiper, Jayden Daniels would find his NFL home in Washington.