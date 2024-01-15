Washington locked down their new GM amid the team's head coach search.

The Washington Commanders are coming off a rough 2023-24 season. Washington finished last in the NFC West. Thus, the team parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera. New GM Adam Peters agreed to a long-term contract with the Commanders amid their search for a new coach.

The Commanders lock down leadership in search of a new coach

Adam Peters is signing a five-year deal with Washington as he takes control of general management operations, per Jeremy Fowler. Peters is expected to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

Washington parted ways with Ron Rivera after four seasons on the team. The Commanders only made the playoffs once during Rivera's tenure. Moreover, they finished the 23-24 season with a 4-13 record. The organization is looking to turn a new leaf and become competitive again.

One of Washington's bright spots from the down season was second-year quarterback Sam Howell. The 23-year-old threw for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 42.0 during the regular season. He threw 21 interceptions, but that did not stop his other categories from being top-25 QB rankings.

If Howell can continue to improve, he could be a fine leader for Washington's offense.

On the defensive side, linebacker Cody Martin led the team in tackles on the season. His 67 solos ranked tied him for 47th in the NFL.

The Commanders need to continue to gain and develop talent to take their team to the next level. The past few years have not been the brightest, but rest assured the team will eventually find success. Washington fans have reason to be excited, as their team enters a new era.