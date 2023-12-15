Even the Governor of Maryland thinks the Commanders' 2023 season is over.

The Washington Commanders may be in a good spot long-term with a new ownership group, but heading into Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, things are not going well on the field for the 4-9 team. Things are so rough, in fact, that even local politicians like Maryland Governor Wes Moore can’t think of anything nice to say about Ron Rivera’s squad.

Ahead of the Commanders’ Week 15 clash with the Rams, NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay caught up with Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland and asked him about the upcoming game.

“I asked @iamwesmoore for a Commanders vs Rams pick: “Uggggggh…I'm just thinking about draft picks at this point,” Finlay reported on Friday.

Moore’s sentiment sums up how most Commanders fans are probably thinking right now. The franchise hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2020, and that was when they won the brutal NFC East with a 7-9 record. The last time the Commanders were in the postseason on the winning side of the ledger was in 2015 when they finished with an NFC East-winning 9-7 mark.

The silver lining in Moore’s answer, though, is that thinking about draft picks means Washington fans have hope for the first time in a long time. Since Daniel Snyder sold the team before the 2023 season, there is finally some optimism about the future that hasn’t been present in around two decades.

If things stay as they are today, the Commanders would own the No. 4 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. And since the team may have found their QB of the future in Sam Howell this season, they can use that pick to get some blue-chip talent.

Most mock drafts have the franchise selecting a left tackle to help protect Howell, with Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Notre Dame’s Joe Alt the most common predictions. However, in some mocks, QBs Caleb Williams or Drake Maye fall to No. 4, and then the organization would have a serious decision to make.