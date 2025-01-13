Once again, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is embracing the bright lights. He was as cool as anyone in the clutch, driving the team down the field and setting up a game-winning field goal. As a result, Daniels' heroics and a game-winning doinked kick had Commanders fans going nuts.

Even with the fans losing their minds, Daniels wasn't fazed in the slightest. He explained postgame via ESPN about how he was in a different mode in the final few minutes of the game.

“I don't know, I don't think I even smiled,” Daniels said. “You just kind of find that zone.”

In his first playoff game, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a statement. He completed 24 of his 35 passes for 268 yards, and two touchdowns. It was a mistake-free football game for Daniels, who didn't commit a turnover. In an environment like Tampa Bay, establishing a rhythm is key.

The Commanders' offense was humming, after a rough Week 18 showing. By that time, they established a playoff position and were likely knocking some of the mistakes out of the way. Those mistakes weren't present, and it looked like the opposite. Daniels flipped the switch and helped the Commanders secure their first playoff win in 20 years.

Jayden Daniels ‘clutch' revelation highlights Commanders season

Washington went on a five-game winning streak to close the season. Although Daniels was sensational throughout those weeks, his efficiency was radiant. He threw 14 touchdowns, to four interceptions during that stretch. Fast forward to Sunday's game and his composure remained.

However, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was not the same way. Quinn is very expressive and passionate on the sidelines. Still, he had Daniels running the show. The first-year head coach has had confidence in his rookie quarterback all season. After clinching a spot in the Divisional Round, he explained the difference between Daniels' mindset and his.

“If he had his heart rate monitor on, and mine, they would not be the same in the game,” Quinn said. “He stays pretty consistently good and sometimes I'm like the duck: If you just saw the feet going under the water, it's good. But he is, in that space, exceptional.”

Another challenge awaits and might be their most difficult of the season. The Commanders will take on the No. 1 seed, Detroit Lions. Even with the 14-3 team awaiting them, Washington could continue to ride the hot hand. A shocker happened in the Wild Card, so why can't it possibly happen in the Divisional Round?