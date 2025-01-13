When the current Washington Commanders ownership group assumed control in July of 2023, the objective was simple yet extremely ambitious– change the culture of the franchise. Following Sunday's gripping 23-20 NFC Wild Card victory versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears the team is well on its way to affecting said change, if it has not already.

The defense dug its feet in the ground at pivotal times in the game, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense exemplified remarkable poise and Zane Gonzalez doinked a 37-yard field goal to clinch Washington's first NFL playoffs win in 20 years. Achieving the milestone moment on the road is a testament to the strong foundation the front office and head coach Dan Quinn have quickly installed.

NBA icon Magic Johnson, one of the team's' minority owners, bought into Josh Harris' vision. Now, he is seeing it start to materialize.

“I'm just happy for all Commanders fans around the world,” the all-time great point guard said, via Fox Sports' Greg Auman, after experiencing the big W live in Raymond James Stadium. “The ownership group, we wanted to turn it around, led by Josh Harris, and we just are so proud of these young men for the season and now winning this playoff game. It's all about the players. Don't make this about me… It's about that team in there.”

Commanders did not lose their cool vs. Bucs

The men on the field indeed fought valiantly, once again showing great composure in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Buccaneers suffered some self-inflicted wounds, courtesy of a Baker Mayfield fumble and an early snap by rookie center Graham Barton, but the Commanders still thrived in the clutch. They converted multiple fourth downs, including one that led to a Terry McLaurin touchdown, and out-gritted one of the grittiest squads in the league.

Jayden Daniels, who threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his postseason debut, solidified Washington's momentous victory with a defiant run in the final minute of the game. He is the fearless and talented leader the team has been spending offseasons upon offseasons searching for. Before Daniels' arrival, fans were desperate for a sign of hope. The wait is over.

Relevance has returned to this longstanding institution. Only sustained success and competency can measure genuine revitalization, but the entire organization has redefined how one perceives Commanders football. Given what the fan base endured for so many years, that is a monumental feat.

Although Magic Johnson should be unfazed by playoff wins at this point of his life, not even he probably anticipated such a swift revival. He and the rest of the Commanders brass will watch in excitement as the squad prepares for an NFC Divisional battle with the Detroit Lions.