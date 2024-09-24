Quarterback Jayden Daniels put himself and the Washington Commanders on the map by orchestrating a 36-33 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In the midst of putting up a historic performance, Daniels found some time to silence Bengals fans.

Daniels set a new rookie record with his sterling 91.3 completion percentage. It gave the quarterback plenty of reasons to call out fans after the victory, via ESPN.

Alongside his completion percentage, Daniels threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 39 yards and another score on the ground.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half with the Commanders ultimately earning a 21-13 halftime lead. They capitalized by scoring another touchdown right after the break, but the Bengals refused to back down.

With two minutes remaining in the game, Daniels found top receiver Terry McLaughlin for a 27-yard touchdown pass. It put Washington up 38-26. And while the Bengals scored a late touchdown to make the score closer, Daniels' second touchdown pass put the final nail in Cincinnati's coffin.

The Commanders moved to 2-1 with the win, sharing the NFC East's top spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jayden Daniels has lived up to his No. 2 overall pick hype. He'll have another opportunity to prove himself when he takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Jayden Daniels proves future is now for Commanders

Washington knew they were hitting the reset button their offense with they drafted Daniels. But it was a much needed change with the Commanders looking lifeless on offense. While it has just been three games, Daniels has given Washington the exact spark their looking for.

Over his three starts, Daniels has thrown for 664 yards and two touchdowns. While Monday marked his first game with a TD pass, the quarterback has done an impressive job of limiting turnovers. Furthermore, his 80.3 completion percentage leads the entire NFL.

Alongside his passing prowess, Daniels has proven to be a dynamo with his legs. He already has 171 yards and three rushing touchdowns, the most among any quarterback.

Jayden Daniels' hot start has Commanders fans believing again and their franchise seemingly back in the right direction. Washington is relying on their quarterback's playmaking ability to help carry the offense. So far, Daniels has proven he can do just that.

And he doesn't mind letting opposing team's fans know about it.