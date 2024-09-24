The Washington Commanders just delivered one of the best upsets of the season on Monday Night Football. Washington came into Week 3 almost universally favored to loss to a desperate Cincinnati team looking for its first win. However, rookie QB Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a thrilling 38-33 win in front of a national audience.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was thrilled with the victory on Monday night. The veteran wide receiver dropped a blunt take on rookie QB Jayden Daniels after the game.

“They want to talk about his size, but they don't want to talk about his heart,” McLaurin said.

Jayden Daniels showed more than just heart against the Bengals. Daniels was fearless under pressure and made excellent decisions all night long. He also set an NFL rookie record for single-game completion percentage after completing 91.3% of his passes.

McLaurin also delivered a message to Commanders fans after the huge game.

“Continue to support us,” McLaurin said. “We have a will to win and a determination….It's exciting to be a Commander right now!”

The Commanders are tied with the Eagles at the top of the NFC East. Washington is in much better position than many fans hoped at the beginning of the season.

The Commanders will look to keep pace with the Eagles in Week 4 when they travel to the desert to face the Cardinals.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels leads team to surprise win against Bengals

Jayden Daniels had an impressive showing any way you look at it.

The rookie QB was phenomenal passing the ball and when scrambling and rushing the ball. He also looked poised and comfortable in the pocket, which isn't always true of a rookie QB in his third career game.

Daniels' teammates are very impressed with how quickly he adapted to the NFL.

“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said, via ESPN's John Keim. “I'm so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think this confidence is just going through the roof right now.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn also heaped praise on Daniels.

“He's continuing to grow on the job,” Quinn said.

Guard Nick Allegretti believes that Daniels is one of the best rookies he has every played with.

“It's shocking how composed he is, but it's not,” Allegretti said. “It's just the situation is what it is. What am I going to do? Panic and ruin it. He's not like that. He's just situation is what it is. Get 11 in a huddle. Let's call a play. He is as composed of a rookie as I've seen and at the hardest position football. If that guy's stressed, everyone else tightens up. So he may not be doing it on purpose, but his composure composes the entire offense.”

The Commanders will be one of the best surprises of the 2024 NFL season if they can keep this up.