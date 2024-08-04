The Washington Commanders open their preseason on the road, visiting the New York Jets next weekend. Leading up to the Commanders' preseason opener, everyone wants to know if rookie sensation Jayden Daniels will start or even play at all vs. the Jets. So with Washington having another week of practice before taking on New York, the question is this: Is Jayden Daniels playing?

Jayden Daniels' status for Commanders vs. Jets



Thankfully, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says Daniels will play against the Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quinn didn't say yet if Daniels will get the start.

Starting news wouldn't surprise anybody, though, especially since Daniels is getting love from his teammates and coaches. Daniels has shown special talent throughout camp in the competition against Marcus Mariota. It's the beginning of a new era in Washington, with Daniels taking the first steps to showcase why the Commanders believe he's their franchise guy.

That will be the first of a few steps toward the future of Washington football. Few teams pull off a worst-to-first turnaround in one year, and the Commanders won't be an exception. However, if Washington and its fans are patient with Daniels, bouncing back in his sophomore season is certainly possible.

For Daniels, the Commanders hired Quinn as the head coach to build the culture. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury is the team's new offensive coordinator, and combining those two things with Daniels' upside could allow for the Washington rookie quarterback to emerge as a potential star early. That stardom can breathe life into an anemic Commanders' offense and give something for Washington fans to be excited about.

Washington's coaching staff will appreciate Daniels's ability to energize the offense and create opportunities with his athleticism. This makes him a valuable asset from day one. If the Commanders' offensive line holds up and Daniels adapts quickly to the speed of the NFL, the sky's the limit in his rookie season.

As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Washington to see how their new quarterback rises to the occasion and shapes the destiny of this storied franchise. It all starts on the road against the Jets.