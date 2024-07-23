The Washington Commanders are starting training camp, and it appears the jury is still out on who will be the team's Week 1 starter. Commanders coach Dan Quinn is not committing to naming Jayden Daniels his starting quarterback.

“When he's ready we'll know and he will know,” Quinn said, per NBC Sports in Washington.

Daniels is a rookie who played his college football at LSU. The gunslinger was chosen as the no. 2 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels enters the NFL with a ton of hype, as he won the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 college football season.

Jayden Daniels is firing up Commanders fans

The Commanders and their fans have high expectations for Daniels, even if coaching isn't quite ready to give the offense over to him. The team finished a woeful 4-13 in 2023, and have struggled consistently in recent years. The team lost their last eight games of the 2023 campaign. Quinn reiterated like any rookie, Daniels must put in the work to earn the starting job.

“It's not a secret, but it is a journey and a process,” Quinn said, per NBC Sports.

The team will certainly have a clearer picture about Daniels following training camp. The young quarterback finished the 2023 season at LSU with 3,812 passing yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns, with just four interceptions. He guided LSU to a successful season, but the team missed the College Football Playoff.

Daniels won't be able to do everything himself. Washington fielded one of the worst pass defenses in 2023, so the Commanders will have to do better at forcing turnovers and stopping opposing receivers. It will be quite interesting to see how Washington improves over the course of the 2024 season.

The Commanders start their training camp with veterans on Tuesday. The team also added quarterback Marcus Mariota during the offseason, so Washington will be able to work with several quarterbacks during camp.