The Washington Commanders came into their Thursday Night Football matchup with a 2-2 record and a golden opportunity to get above .500 with the winless Chicago Bears as their opponent. Washington was also the home team in this one, and as a 6.5-point favorite, most people were picking them to win the game. However, the Bears got after it early and often, and the Commanders didn't even look like they belonged on the same field as Chicago. Before anyone could blink, the Bears were already up 27-3.

It was a brutal performance for the Commanders, and they are now 2-3 after losing the game 40-20. They made a good comeback effort in the second half, but it wasn't enough, and the Bears pulled away late to seal the deal. Jonathan Allen discussed the loss after the game, and he didn't sugarcoat a thing.

“We got our a** kicked,” Jonathan Allen said, according to a tweet from John Keim.

Allen isn't wrong. That game was a blowout, and the Commanders were heavily outplayed in just about every facet of the game. Not many people saw that coming from a Bears team that hadn't won a game in almost a year.

Now, the Commanders have to hit the road for back-to-back games against the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants. With a 2-3 record, the next few weeks are going to be crucial for this team and they will probably make or break the season. They can't fall further behind than they already are, and they have to find a way to get some wins.