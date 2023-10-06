The Washington Commanders took on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week, and the Commanders came into the game favored by 6.5. The Bears came into this one 0-4 and without a win since the early parts of last year. Almost everyone was picking Washington to win this one, but Chicago stormed out of the gates and never looked back, and they picked up their first victory with the 40-20 win. The Commanders are now 2-3 on the season, and this is a loss that is going to stick with them for awhile. It was a great opportunity to get to 3-2, and after the loss, Magic Johnson, who is a team owner for the Commanders, was not happy.

“Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire,” Magic Johnson tweeted after the game. “We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20.”

This game got out of hand very quickly, but the Commanders did have a good comeback effort in the second half. However, Johnson is right. You can't go down 27-3 in a game and expect to comeback and win. The team has to get off to a better start than that.

The Commanders now have back-to-back road games against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, and they desperately need a win to avoid sliding further down the standings. This looked like a great chance to get above .500, but Washington couldn't take advantage.