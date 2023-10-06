Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders might as well have been called the “Washington Steelers” against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders wore their all-black alternate jerseys for the Week 5 showdown against the Bears. To cut a long story short, Washington's vibe never exuded the burgundy and gold vibe that has endeared them to their fans for many years.

Instead, Washington's all- black look coupled with the gold names and numbers made them look like the Pittsburgh Steelers on national television. The Commanders' look wasn't exactly popular with their fans on social media, per The Spun's Matt Hladik.

One keen observer was the eight-year-old son of Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “Why do the Washington jerseys look like the Steelers?” Steve Breer asked his dad on Thursday.

For his part, free agent offensive lineman Kyle Long dubbed Washington “the Washington Steelimanders.”

On the other hand, Commanders fans blasted their team's all-black look on social media.

You know what. F the commanders for this jersey they look like the Steelers color rush and I’m not ok w it — thataliciadawnchick (@aliciadawnnnnn) October 6, 2023

So the Washington Commanders straight up Steeling the Steelers color Scheme? — Big Draft Energy (@BigDraftersHQ) October 6, 2023

Washington's alternate jerseys resembled more of the Steelers'. Pittsburgh is a city associated with black and gold: the NFL's Steelers, MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates, and NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington's color scheme on TNF didn't look right. Their fans promptly voiced their displeasure on social media.

The Commanders lost in embarrassing fashion to the Bears on TNF

It wasn't just the Commanders' all-black alternate jerseys that looked embarrassing. Bears quarterback Justin Fields looked like a Pro Bowler against Washington on TNF. Fields threw three first-half touchdowns and duplicated a gaudy Josh Allen feat against a shoddy secondary. He finished the game with 282 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and zero interceptions.

The Bears routed the Ron Rivera and Co., 40-20. The win snapped Chicago's atrocious 14-game losing streak. Washington owner Magic Johnson tweeted his disappointment after his team fell to 2-3 on the season.

Here's hoping Ron Rivera's squad regroups for its Week 6 clash against the Atlanta Falcons.