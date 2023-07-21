The long-awaited sale of the Washington Commanders has finally gone through and with that, basketball great Magic Johnson becomes a co-owner of the team. The Commanders went through the wringer over the last two decades under owner Dan Snyder. The team now turns to new ownership amid still feeling the impact of the Snyder era.

While the franchise continues to battle its way through lawsuits, Johnson spoke with Craig Melvin and discussed the change in culture the new owners will bring to the Commanders.

“You have to let the employees know that you respect them and it will be a safe place to work,” Johnson said. “We want you to have a winning attitude. It can’t just be the owners. It’s gotta trickle down to the employees and then it goes to the coaches and players. If we respect them, they will respect us and go through the wall for us.”

Not only have the Commanders dealt with a toxic workplace and culture but they also have not been very successful on the field. Under Snyder, the Commanders had six winning seasons and two playoff wins in 25 years. Washington has not been to the conference championship game since winning the Super Bowl in the 1991 season.

Johnson's comments will not be taken lightly by Commanders employees, especially ones who had to deal with Snyder more than once or twice. This sale and change for the franchise is long overdue and hopefully turns around the team for the better. The Commanders have long been the laughingstock of the league thanks in large part to Dan Snyder. With him gone, brighter days are ahead for the Commanders.