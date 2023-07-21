This is a new era for the Washington Commanders. With Dan Snyder officially selling the team, there will be massive changes to the team moving forward. Of course, the most notable changes to look out for are coaching and player moves. However… the possibility of another name change is floating around too. New Commanders co-owner Magic Johnson commented on these rumors, saying that it's possible… but it will be discussed first, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders limited partner Magic Johnson was asked during an interview on @TODAYshow if ownership plans change the team's name (again): pic.twitter.com/s0agcOj9vw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 21, 2023

“I think everything's on the table, especially after this year. We'll see where we are with the name, but I can't say that right now… We're going to spend the year understanding what we have in place, and then I'm sure that will come up. The Commanders, the name of the team, will come up eventually. But right now, we got enough work to do to keep us busy.”

A name change would be absolutely beneficial for the Commanders. Their decision to change the name last season caught a lot of flak from fans and even outsiders from the fanbase. Many criticized the timing of the change (right during the height of the Dan Snyder controversy) and the bland, generic name. Changing the moniker would allow the team to rebrand and shed the sullied image from Dan Snyder's tumultuous tenure.

As Johnson said, though, there's more things to worry about than a name change for the Commanders. With the sale of a team comes a massive amount of work that needs to be done. There are far more important things to take care of than a change of name. However… with how bad Snyder defiled the Commanders image, it's possible that a complete rebrand (including a name change) is one of the agenda of the new ownership.