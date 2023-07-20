With the NFL's official approval of the Washington Commanders' sale Thursday, Magic Johnson was given a piece of another professional sports franchise. Magic Johnson is a minority investor in the group led by Josh Harris, which purchased the Commanders from owner Dan Snyder.

Johnson is one of 20 limited partners in Harris' group that purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion. After the franchise was officially sold, Johnson expressed how grateful he is to be a part-owner of an NFL team.

“God is so good…I still can’t believe it!” Johnson exclaimed on Twitter. “I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders.

“I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization.”

Few athletes have excelled in the world of business like Johnson after their playing careers ended. In addition to the Commanders, Johnson owns parts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and LAFC.