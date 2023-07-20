The $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris was formally approved when NFL owners met in Minnesota on Thursday and voted to approve the sale, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, “The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

This day has been long-awaited for Commanders fans. It has been known that Daniel Snyder and Josh Harris have been working on getting this for a while. Now, it is formally approved by the NFL.

In recent weeks, there have been reports that there were some “serious” concerns about the deal going through, but then a report that the last two hurdles were cleared quieted concerns about the sale.

The ownership situation has impacted the Commanders all offseason, and it has to be a relief for the organization to finally get approval from the league.

The structuring of contracts has been impacted due to the ownership situation. Money was put into the future, when a new owner would be in place. Head coach Ron Rivera had to answer many questions regarding Chase Young's fifth-year option as well.

The decision regarding Chase Young's fifth-year option was on hold for a long time as Ron Rivera and the Commanders waited on clarity in the ownership situation. The team eventually declined his fifth-year option, meaning he will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

With Josh Harris taking over, it will be interesting to see the direction he takes the franchise. It will be a big year for those currently working with the team to prove themselves worthy of staying to the new ownership group.