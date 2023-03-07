The Washington Commanders have been plagued by lackluster quarterback play since the departure of Kirk Cousins back in 2018. While fans were treated to news of NFL insider Adam Schefter stating in a recent episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast that talks of a trade for All-Pro Lamar Jackson are “starting to pick up,” one team insider seems to have zero faith in such a deal coming to fruition.

In a March 7th tweet, ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim poured cold water on the recent talk of a possible deal being executed between Washington and the Baltimore Ravens involving the 26-year-old, with Keim predicting that “Lamar is not coming here. The end.”

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson have been reported as being “far apart” in ongoing contract negotiations and, with this, one of the biggest questions of the 2023 NFL offseason is how the two parties can come to an eventual agreement to terms on a new deal and whether or not Baltimore will look to apply the exclusive or nonexclusive tag on their franchise signal caller.

With a projected cost of $45 million, the exclusive tag would give the franchise control over the quarterback’s contract rights during the upcoming 2023 season while the nonexclusive tag, with a projected cost of $32.4 million, would allow the 2019 league MVP to speak with interested teams and would give the Ravens the right to either match any offer sheet shelled out or land two first-round picks as compensation should they end up losing Jackson.

The current predicament between the two-time Pro Bowler and general manager Eric DeCosta seems to have far more questions surrounding it than avenues to possible answers, thus leaving quarterback-needy teams such as the Commanders with the far more likely scenario that they’ll be found in the running for lower level talents such as veteran Jameis Winston should he become available.