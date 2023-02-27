Following a rough first season with the Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz is a goner. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team has released the signal-caller and in the process, frees up $26.7 million in cap space.

This isn’t exactly a shocking move in all honesty. Wentz struggled immensely in 2022, playing just eight games (seven starts) due to inconsistencies and injuries, completing 62.3% of his passes for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He posted a 2-5 record.

Just last month, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said that Sam Howell will be the team’s starting QB this offseason after showing promise in limited action this past campaign. That definitely left Wentz’s future up in the air, especially with Taylor Heinicke still on the roster as well.

The last few years have been downright brutal for Wentz. First, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to part ways with him after drafting Jalen Hurts who stole his job, trading the former North Dakota State standout to the Indianapolis Colts. Then after a lone season there, the franchise shipped him off to DC in exchange for two third-round picks, and his $28 million salary cap hit.

At this point, it’s unclear if Wentz still has a future in this league. Perhaps a team picks him up as a backup option, maybe even the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s coach in Indy, is now in charge down in Charlotte.

Hopefully, Carson Wentz can land on his feet again because after all, he was a second-overall pick in 2016 who flashed potential at one point. As for the Commanders, they will be looking to replace Wentz either in free agency or through the draft.