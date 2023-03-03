Lamar Jackson is not a member of the Washington Commanders.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is usually all business, especially ahead of the NFL Combine, but he unleashed a savage pranker side of himself on the ultra popular Bartsool Sports podcast, Pardon My Take. He pretended to receive information from a source that indicated that the former MVP could be headed to Washington by the end of the night.

There was shock in studio, and chaos on Twitter following the release of the video, which is captured here by PMT’s Dan “Big Cat” Katz himself. There was skepticism, but the bait was awfully tempting for co-host and avid Commanders fan PFT Commenter (Eric Sollenberger).

Of course, Lamar Jackson getting traded is not far-fetched at all with rumors of a frayed relationship between him and the Baltimore Ravens organization. Washington does not appear to be in the mix for a potential block buster as of now, though. Furthermore, general manager Eric DeCosta gave Ravens fans some hope on Wednesday when he said the two sides are talking. Twitter certainly blew up at entertaining the possibility of Jackson taking on D.C.

One Twitter user used Baltimore fictional icon Clay Davis from “The Wire” to depict the NSFW response many Ravens fans might have had following the prank.

Commanders fans were also unwilling participants in Schefter’s shenanigans and went through a see-saw of emotions that likely left them woozy after processing the faux bombshell. Another user best summed it up with a hit song by Usher.

me after seeing Lamar Jackson to Washington trending 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/EBqHS29j5o — eric (@perezzzz___) March 3, 2023

Fansided’s Commanders Twitter account, Riggo’s Rag followed Schefter’s lead and did their own instigating, or perhaps manifesting when they posted a Tweet of Jackson in a Washington uniform with a caption that read: “Lamar to Washington is trending again…”

It should be noted now that the team has released Carson Wentz, the only quarterback under contract is 2022 fifth-round draft pick Sam Howell. Acquiring an electric athlete like Jackson could be the triumphant fireworks the franchise desperately wants to set off amid another Dan Snyder scandal.

Ravens fans should not rest easy yet. This might have been a prank, but it could also be a sign of things to come.