With the recent signing of veteran quarterback Derek Carr, jameis winston’s future with the New Orleans Saints could now be up in the air.

With Carr locked in as the starter, the Saints could look to release Winston to free up cap space. By releasing him prior to June 1, they would take on a dead cap of $11.2 million for the 2023 season, but would also free up $4.4 million in space according to Spotrac.

The Saints could also look to move on from Jameis Winston post-June 1. If this is the case and they release him at this time, they will free up $12.8 million for the 2023 campaign

For a team that is already on the books for several major contracts, moving on from Winston makes sense for the Saints.

Heading into the 2022 season, many anticipated that Winston would be the starter. Instead, the former first-overall pick dealt with injuries and eventually lost the starting job to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. In total, he took the field for just three games. In total, he threw for 858 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Over his eight NFL seasons, Winston has put together a strong NFL career. Through 86 career games, he has thrown for 21,840 passing yards, 139 touchdowns, and 96 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 1,220 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he has started 80 career games, totaling a win-loss record of 34-46.

If Winston is headed toward free agency, he could be one of the biggest names on the open market. For a team looking to bring in a quarterback who could battle for a starting job, or to step in as a backup, Winston could be just that.

Here are three of the best potential destinations for Jameis Winston if he is released.

The Indianapolis Colts could very well be looking to find their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL draft. With the fourth overall selection, prospects such as Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or Will Levis could be on their radar. But even by adding one of these young passers, they could still look to sign a veteran.

With both Matt Ryan and Nick Foles likely to be released, the Colts could be the perfect landing spot for Winston.

Winston has put together an NFL career full of highs and lows while becoming a true veteran of the game. For a team full of young talent, Winston could be a veteran presence for this group. He could also serve as a mentor to a young quarterback, while also being able to take the field as a starter if needed.

The Colts front office has assembled an offense full of intriguing talent. If they look to be competitive in 2023, Winston could be exactly what they are looking for.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has already stated that the team could be in the market for a veteran quarterback. With Brock Purdy set to undergo elbow surgery, and Trey Lance returning from injury, there is a lack of proven talent at the position. Winston could be just the type of veteran that this offense is searching for.

With elite playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, the 49ers are built to win now. If the coaching staff is not confident in the quarterback room, a change could be made.

Prior to going down in 2021, Winston looked to be playing the best football of his NFL career. While he lost his starting job in 2022, he once again seemed to be putting together a strong campaign. With the weapons on offense that the 49ers have, he could help this team remain competitive. He could also serve as a mentor to both Purdy and Lance.

If Jameis Winston is once again looking to be a starter, the Washington Commanders could be his ideal landing spot.

With the recent release of Carson Wentz, and Taylor Heinicke now a free agent, the Commanders have just one quarterback on the roster, Sam Howell. In turn, the team could look to add a proven player to the quarterback room.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has already stated that Howell has not outright taken over as the starter. In turn, the team could bring in a veteran to fight for the job. For a team that has already proven that they can win games, Winston could be the player that makes the most sense. He could help keep them competitive, while also allowing them to address the position how they see fit.