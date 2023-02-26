Dan Snyder still has not been able to find the right suitor to buy the Washington Commanders. The controversial owner is trying to sell his team after being involved in some scandals in the last year or so. One of the biggest parties reportedly interested in the team is Amazon owner Jeff Bezos. However, Snyder’s personal beef with Bezos has seemingly affected the Commanders’ sale… or has it?

A few days ago, the New York Post released a report about the status of the Commanders’ bidding war. The report stated that Dan Snyder prevented Jeff Bezos from participating in the bidding despite his interest. The reason? A long-standing grudge from when Bezos’ Washington Post reported on Snyder’s misconduct as the then-Redskins owner.

“Bezos, who’s worth more than $100 billion, was prevented by Snyder from entering the private auction (for Commanders), though the Amazon founder wanted to participate, sources said.”

However, this tidbit from the New York Post was refuted by a source of Front Office Sports’ AJ Perez. In addition, Bezos is apparently yet to make a formal bid for the Commanders.

“Sources refuted this New York Post report to @byajperez. It was reported last month that the top known bid is $6.3 billion. There are also zero indications that Commanders owner Dan Snyder has “forced” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “to the sidelines.””

All Commanders fans want is for Dan Snyder to sell this team. Years of mismanagement and controversy soured the fanbase on Snyder. Considering Bezos’ unfathomably large pockets, it might be a matter of time before Snyder caves and relents to his “rival” of sorts.