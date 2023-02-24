As Eric Bieniemy becomes the newest offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, he is trading Patrick Mahomes for Sam Howell. However, Howell is ready for the challenge and ready to be the next great quarterback under Bieniemy with the Commanders.

Heading into their offseason, Ron Rivera has already announced Sam Howell as the team’s starting quarterback. If he holds that job into Week 1, he’ll be working with Bieniemy. Howell knows the reputation Bieniemy is bringing to the Commanders and is excited to work under his new offensive coordinator, via Matthew Paras of The Washington Times.

“We haven’t had the chance to talk football yet,” Howell said. “I am super excited to get going. I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I’m super impressed with the man he is. Obviously, he comes from a team that’s had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I’m just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him.”

Sam Howell started the Commanders’ Week 18 26-6 win over the Cowboys. He threw for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Washington is turning to Howell as their permanent starter after drafting him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eric Bieniemy won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He led Kansas City to the top offense in the NFL, averaging 413.6 yards per game. Patrick Mahomes threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns.

But as Bieniemy looks to improve his resume, he decided to join the Commanders. He’ll now be working with Howell under center. Howell is ready for the opportunity and looking forward to creating more fireworks in Bieniemy’s offense.