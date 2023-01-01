By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders decided to bench quarterback Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in Week 17. That plan backfired as the Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10. As Washington moves into a potential crucial Week 18 matchup, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was vague about who would be under center.

In the loss, Wentz completed 16-of-28 passes for 143 yards and three interceptions. Despite the poor performance, Rivera said that he thought Wentz, “had his moments,” and gave him credit for the touchdown drive he led at the end of the first half. But when asked who would start at QB next week, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, Rivera had a simple two-word response.

“We’ll see,” Rivera said.

Wentz was making his first start since Week 6 of this season. He returned to the field in Week 16 after being out since Week 6 after undergoing hand surgery. Prior to the season, Washington traded a second and third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz.

He was replacing Taylor Heinicke, who made nine starts for Washington this season. The Commanders went 5-3-1 in those games as Heinicke completed 62.2% of his passes for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Washington had a winning record overall, the Commanders were 0-2-1 in their three previous games prior to Week 17. They were hoping Wentz would provide the team a spark. Wentz did not impress in his start.

The Commanders are now hanging on to their playoff lives by a thread. If the Packers defeat the Vikings in Week 17, they lead 27-3 at halftime, Washington would be eliminated.

If the Packers were to lose and the Commanders held onto their playoff hopes, Ron Rivera would have a tough decision to make at QB. It doesn’t sound like he is confident in either option.