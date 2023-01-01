By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders made the bold decision to revert back to Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback, sending Taylor Heinicke to the bench with the veteran making his return from IR. Ron Rivera’s call at the position didn’t yield positive results early on, and the fans at FedEx Stadium made their opinions clear after Wentz threw two interceptions in the first half against the Cleveland Browns.

It didn’t take long for the crowd to boo Wentz, as he threw an interception on the Commanders’ opening drive of the game.

Some boos come down from the Washington fans as Carson Wentz throws an interception on the first drive of the game. pic.twitter.com/pILtn3Xz0v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023

Fast forward to the second quarter, another errant Wentz throw saw a second chorus of boos cascade over the stadium, alongside beckonings for Taylor Heinicke to replace the struggling Wentz.

Rivera will have a lot of angry fans questioning his decision to re-insert Wentz as the starter when the team had seemingly gotten into a rhythm under Heinicke’s leadership. The Browns didn’t take long to take advantage of Wentz’s shortcomings, and the fans in the nation’s capital weren’t shy with their review of Wentz’s first few drives.

Another mistake from Carson Wentz could result in Rivera making the quarterback change fans so covet, though that would require him admitting his decision to bring the 30-year-old back was ill-advised in the first place.

Wentz completed just two of his first six pass attempts for 13 yards against the Browns on Sunday, including two interceptions and of course, no touchdowns. With Washington fighting for its playoff life, Wentz could be on a short leash with Taylor Heinicke waiting in the wings.