By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Taylor Heinicke got brutally honest on getting benched in favor of Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s John Keim.

“It sucks,” Heinicke said. “Every guy in this locker room should feel like they should start. If you don’t then you shouldn’t be in this league. It is what it is. I’m going to try and be the best backup I can be… I’ve said this before, the only thing I can do is control what I can control. Right now it’s be the best backup and help prepare Carson in any way I can so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Carson Wentz originally was the Commanders’ starting QB to open the year. But he suffered an injury which led to Heinicke getting the call. Heinicke ended up holding onto the job even after Wentz initially returned from injury. But Wentz is gearing up to take over QB1 duties once again ahead of Week 17 vs. the Browns.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explained the decision to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke.

“The biggest thing is he’s more comfortable in what we’re doing, and that was evident in the game,” Rivera said, via ESPN’s John Keim as well. “He handled situations well, got the ball out a couple times hot, threw some really nice balls. His decision-making was very quick. He got a reset. He had the opportunity to heal up, look and feel better.”

Carson Wentz will look to lead the Commanders to a playoff berth as Washington gears up for the final two weeks of the season.