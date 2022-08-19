The drama just doesn’t stop for the Washington Commanders. Last year, federal law enforcement conducted a raid at the then-Football Team training facility. After that raid, physical trainer Ryan Vermillion was placed on “administrative leave” after he was being investigated for a criminal charge unrelated to the team.

Now, the latest development saw Vermillion enter a deferred prosecution agreement with federal officials. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera released a statement surrounding this development. Rivera revealed that Vermillion has been terminated from the team, and that the team is being considered as a witness. (via Ben Standig)

Statement from Ron Rivera on Ryan Vermillion entering a deferred prosecution agreement: From Ron Rivera: “I want to emphasize that the U.S. Government confirmed from the outset that it viewed the organization as a witness, and not as a subject or target of the investigation.” pic.twitter.com/MJzng5Nopn — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) August 19, 2022

The Commanders have unfortunately been the subject of bad media press ever since last year. The various exploits of owner Dan Snyder, along with other high-profile incidents, made them a laughingstock year. They tried to remove that image with their rebranding to the current name, but it was to not avail.

On the field, the Commanders are testing out a brand-new guy at quarterback: Carson Wentz. The former Philadelphia Eagles star has been much-maligned over the last few seasons. His inconsistent play and questionable decision-making have made him a liability to his teams more often than not. Already, the fans are seeing signs of the old Wentz that plagued the Colts in the latter half of the 2021 season.

Can Ron Rivera steer the Commanders away from the drama and into success next season. There’s not a lot of optimism on that end, but hey, who knows? Football is a volatile game, all it takes is one hot streak and you’re in the playoffs.