The Washington Commanders watched the big plays erupt on both sides at Ford Field. But Terry McLaurin pulled off a rare franchise feat with his long touchdown score.

The wide receiver grabbed a simple short pass from Jayden Daniels. But the veteran blew through two arm tackles and accelerated 59 yards for the touchdown.

Turns out McLaurin hit a feat not seen since the 1987-88 playoffs, according to the Commanders' PR team.

“WR Terry McLaurin's 59-yard touchdown reception is the longest postseason touchdown reception since WR Ricky Sanders' 80-yard touchdown reception on January 31, 1988 (the 1987 season),” their X account posted after the touchdown.

Oh, that Sanders score came during Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos — which was a 42-10 rout for Washington.

Terry McLaurin leads offensive explosion for Commanders

McLaurin entered the Motor City fresh off a seven-catch, 89-yard outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He scored the final touchdown for the Commanders in the fourth quarter. That came before the dramatic final Zane Gonzalez field goal that won the game for Washington.

McLaurin and company, though, put on an offensive clinic in the first half. Washington scored an astonishing 31 points in the first half.

The perennial 1,000-yard WR grabbed three catches through the first two quarters. But he racked up 75 total yards. The Lions and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had trouble containing the wideout's speed, especially on that 59-yarder.

Washington immediately surpassed the 300-yard mark for offense before halftime arrived. The Commanders tallied 313 yards before the one minute mark. Washington averaged 8.2 yards per play with the ball in its hand.

The Commanders also grabbed 15 early first downs. But they really exploded by dropping 28 points in the second quarter alone.

Washington is making its attempt to advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991 season. They faced the Lions that year for the conference title.