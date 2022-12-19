By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders needed a win to bolster their playoff hopes. Unfortunately, they didn’t get it on Sunday night. And their loss came with a steady dose of officiating controversy.

The Commanders fell 20-12 but had a few chances to get their crucial touchdown and two-point conversion. One of those chances actually succeeded with a minute left.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a third and one play, but it was called back. McLaurin was flagged for an illegal formation for not lining up correctly. However, video evidence shows he checked with the referee multiple times before the snap.

Following the game, the Commanders wide receiver gave his side of the exchange with the referee. He said the referee told him there was no issue prior to the snap.

“I felt like I was on the ball the entire time. … I checked to see if I was good the first time and he was like, ‘Move up a little bit.’ So when I moved up, I checked to see if I was good, and he said I was good.,'” McLaurin said.

The Commanders’ loss sees the team fall to 7-6-1 on the season. They are still in the last playoff spot in the NFC, but they have both the Seattle Seahawks and resurgent Detroit Lions breathing down their necks.

Washington has a tough test next week, as they take on the NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders then host the Cleveland Browns before wrapping up their regular season schedule with an NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.