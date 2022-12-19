By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Jets failed to stop the bleeding, as they lost their third game in a row on Sunday, falling prey to the rampaging Detroit Lions at home, 20-17. The key moment of the game came late in the fourth quarter when the Lions somehow scored a 51-yard touchdown on a Brock Wright catch while Detroit was facing a fourth-and-inches situation. Wright’s touchdown allowed the Lions to erase a four-point deficit and grab the driver’s seat for good.

The Jets are obviously frustrated by that loss, especially since it hurt their chances of grabbing a ticket to the 2022 NFL playoffs. Jets cornerback DJ Reed gave a bit of his insight on the play that led to Wright’s touchdown, crediting the Lions’ for the great call, while also opening up about his team’s true feelings about the defeat (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN).

Several Jets credited DET for a great call. D.J. Reed said DET had never run that play before.

Reed: “We have a top defense in the NFL. We put that on our chest and we’ll take that to the chin…Obviously, we’re all devastated.”

The offense was simply not good enough for the Jets, who started Zach Wilson. The quarterback went 18 of 35 for 317 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception but was also sacked four times for a loss of 30 yards. The Jets might have another QB decision to make ahead of Week 16 if Mike White becomes cleared of the rib injury that sidelined him in the Lions game.