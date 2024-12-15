The Washington Commanders have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. Washington is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and is in the mix to make the playoffs in the NFC. Unfortunately, the Commanders got a pair of tough injury updates on Sunday morning ahead of their game with the Saints.

Commanders center Tyler Biadasz will not play on Sunday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Biadasz woke up this morning with an illness and is officially inactive. Backup Michael Deiter will fill in at center for the Commanders.

Washington will also be without starting kicker Zane Gonzalez, who has a left foot injury. Veteran Greg Joseph will fill in at kicker, per Pelissero.