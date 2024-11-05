The Washington Commanders reportedly are acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Commanders are getting Marshon Lattimore on a minimum contract for the remainder of this season due to the Saints' previous restructuring of his deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As far as compensation goes, the Commanders are sending the Saints a third-round pick for Lattimore, according to Rapoport.

This is a significant move for a Washington team that has been the surprise story in the NFL at 7-2, backed by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Due to the surprising record, the Commanders were in a position to buy, and cornerback was arguably the biggest weakness on the roster. Lattimore will bolster that position a ton.

More to come on this story.