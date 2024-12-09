Week 14 was a wild week of football, as plenty of teams scrambled to put themselves into playoff contention, while others jockeyed for position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Six teams, which featured five teams from the AFC, were on bye this past week, and yet there were still plenty of fireworks to go around, making way for a good amount of movement in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Detroit Lions helped kick off our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings, as they were the winners of this past week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. With the Lions welcoming in the Green Bay Packers to Ford Field, it was the kind of high-powered shootout many expected.

A slow first half paved the way for a Lions second half, which was won on a last-second field goal from Jake Bates. Touchdowns from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs paved the way on offense, as the Detroit defense only allowed the Packers 45 plays on offense, compared to Detroit’s 76.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

The Kansas City Chiefs came out on top of a key AFC West matchup, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-17. A late, fourth-quarter drive by Patrick Mahomes helped keep the ball out of the hands of the Chargers, as a key, third-down conversion to Travis Kelce sealed things for the Chiefs.

Not much happened offensively for Kansas City, as Mahomes only threw for 210 yards and a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. Kelce led all Chiefs pass catchers, hauling in five receptions for 45 yards to earn their 12th win and clinch the AFC West division in 2024.

3. Buffalo Bills (-1)

The lone positive takeaway from their Week 14 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams is that Josh Allen is the cannot-miss MVP this season, without question. Throwing for three scores and rushing for another three, Allen did all that he could to get the Bills back into this game, setting NFL records along the way.

The Buffalo Bills are only playing for seeding in the AFC playoff picture, as the AFC East champs wrapped up their division last week. While boasting the second-best record in the AFC, Buffalo doesn’t look content with that, as they still have their sights set on earning the top spot and the conference’s lone bye.

After having just played the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed their AFC North rivals to Acrisure Stadium, and sent them packing with a 27-14 win. Pittsburgh, who has exceeded most expectations by winning their 10th game of the season, put up 27 points without George Pickens, who missed Sunday’s contest with a hamstring injury he picked up in practice.

Russell Wilson found Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth for touchdowns, the offense ran for 120 yards, and the defense forced two Jameis Winston interceptions in the win.

Things were much closer than they should have been, but the Philadelphia Eagles won their 11th game of the season, defeating the Carolina Panthers, 22-16. A single-digit home win was anchored by Saquon Barkley (124 rushing yards) and DeVonta Smith (4/37/1), on a day that Jalen Hurts was outplayed by Bryce Young.

There are some cracks starting to form for the Eagles, as they have been playing inferior opponents much closer than many expected. While wins are wins at this point of the season, it is a bit concerning for Philly’s playoff hopes if they are starting to show some exploitable areas.

6. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

Welcoming back old friend Kirk Cousins gave the Minnesota Vikings all the motivation they needed, as they hung 42 points on the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. Sam Darnold found Jordan Addison for three scores and Justin Jefferson for two TDs, coincidentally on the same day that an update about his future in Minnesota came out.

The defense harassed Cousins into two interceptions and a sack, but they did allow 344 passing yards and 158 rushing yards, which is a concerning look for Brian Flores’ unit.

7. Green Bay Packers (-2)

It was a disappointing outcome in Green Bay’s Week 14 matchup, as they dropped their second game against the Lions this season. Jordan Love and the offense barely saw any time on the field, as the Green Bay defense was unable to get the Detroit offense on the sideline.

Expand Tweet

Josh Jacobs found the end zone three more times on the ground, Love connected with Tucker Kraft for his lone passing touchdown on the day, and Christian Watson racked up 114 receiving yards on four receptions, including a game-high, 59-yard reception. Even though they fell two spots in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings, the Packers are still in a great position to make the NFC playoffs.

8. Denver Broncos (no change)

A Week 14 bye week helps reset the Denver Broncos as they look to make a final push to the playoffs. Factoring into the AFC playoff picture, the Broncos entered into Week 14 fighting for a Wild Card spot with two other eight-win teams, the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Bo Nix and the offense have been firing on all cylinders as of late, as his connection with Courtland Sutton has led the offense in most games. Finishing up with two road and two home matchups to cap their regular season, the ball is in Denver’s court to make the AFC playoffs.

9. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

A bye week came at a good time for the Baltimore Ravens, who have had an up-and-down stretch of games over the past four weeks. Gearing up for a postseason run, the temperatures are getting colder which could create the perfect environment for Derrick Henry to run roughshod over BAL’s final four opponents.

The Ravens travel to face the New York Giants in Week 15, a matchup that will allow them to get back on the right track as they are locked into a tight AFC Wild Card race down the stretch.

10. Seattle Seahawks (+2)

A divisional win for the Seattle Seahawks helped move them into first place in the NFC West, a full game over the now-second place Los Angeles Rams. Seattle’s road win over the Arizona Cardinals knocked AZ out of the top spot in the division, setting into motion one of the league's tighest divisional races down the stretch.

Stepping in for the injured Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet went nuclear, falling seven yards short of 200 all-purpose yards. Charbonnet found the end zone twice on the ground, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the way through the air (5/82/1), and the defense forced two Kyler Murray interceptions and a James Conner fumble in the win.

11. Washington Commanders (no change)

The Washington Commanders fall just outside the top 10 in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings, as they are the lone NFC team on bye this week. Locked into a tight battle for the NFC Wild Card spots, the Commanders need to keep pace with both the Packers and Vikings, while also staving off the Rams, in what should be a fun race to watch the rest of the season.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

The Chargers offense just couldn't do enough to overcome the Chiefs in their Sunday Night Football matchup, coming up short on a last-second field goal by the Chiefs. Falling to 8-5, the Chargers will need to fight their way into the playoffs via the AFC Wild Card, a race that will be heavily contested and not an easy one to win.

Justin Herbert suffered a scare in the first half, as he suffered an injury to his left leg that looked somewhat serious, but he quickly came back into the game on the next drive. Quentin Johnston hauled in Herbert's only passing TD, while Gus Edwards found the end zone to cap off a 36-yard rushing performance, as the Chargers drop two spots in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

13. Houston Texans (no change)

No game this week for the Houston Texans, as they hold a comfortable, two-game lead in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts. C.J. Stroud has struggled over the middle part of this season, but their Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins looks like a great get-right spot.

14. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

In what amounted to a must-have game, the Rams held on in a crazy shootout with the Bills, 44-42. Matthew Stafford and his two most-trusted steeds, Cooper Kupp (5/92/1) and Puka Nacua (two total TDs, 162 receiving yards), led an electric offensive output for the Rams.

Expand Tweet

Their seventh win of the season also marks the first time the Rams have been over .500 this year, as they have fought back from a slow start. While facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, they are absolutely in the thick of the race, and all they need is one thing to go their way to jump up into one of the final spots.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (no change)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, elevating themselves into the top spot in the NFC South in the process. As the only team with a record over .500, the Bucs have won three games in a row after dropping the previous four.

Baker Mayfield connected with Jalen McMillan (x2) and Rachaad White for scores, but a back flare-up for outstanding rookie running back Bucky Irving knocked him out of Sunday’s game early. Irving has been instrumental in helping the Bucs get back into playoff contention, so hopefully he can make his return soon and regain his large role in the offense.

16. Miami Dolphins (+1)

The Miami Dolphins needed overtime to defeat the New York Jets, but a 10-yard TD from Tua Tagovailoa found Jonnu Smith in the end zone to end the game. It was a relatively quiet game for Smith, who had been the best pass catcher for the Dolphins over the past few weeks, as he only caught three passes for 44 yards.

Tagovailoa threw for 331 yards, finding Smith and Tyreek Hill (10/115/1) for scores. Jaylen Waddle came up one yard short of crossing the century mark, as he hauled in nine of his twelves targets for 99 yards in the win, helping the Dolphins take a step up in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

17. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

Arizona’s Week 14 home loss to the Seahawks was a big deal, knocking them out of the driver’s seat in the NFC West and sending them to a sub .500 record. The offense struggled to dig itself out of the hole it dug itself after two first-quarter turnovers, and the defense wasn’t able to slow down the Seattle offense, making the final four games of the season an uphill battle to get back into the playoff conversation.

18. San Francisco 49ers (+5)

An easy home win for the San Francisco 49ers helped get them back into the win column, as they beat the Chicago Bears, 38-13. It was a strong performance for Brock Purdy, who connected with Jauan Jennings for both of his passing scores.

Isaac Guerendo found the end zone twice, George Kittle led the way in the receiving game (6/151), and the defense forced a Caleb Williams fumble on their way to earning their sixth win on the year.

19. New Orleans Saints (no change)

Derek Carr was knocked out of the Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants with a left hand injury, an injury that was later diagnosed as a fractured left hand. He did just enough to lead the Saints to a win over the Giants, but the offense overall struggled to put anything together.

A touchdown connection with Juwan Johnson was all that Carr really put up in the loss, as Carr threw for 219 yards, a TD, and an INT in the loss.

20. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

It was a bye week for the Colts in Week 14, as they are on the outskirts of the AFC playoff picture with a tough task ahead of them. As they sat idle this past week, the Colts hold the tie-breaker over the Dolphins, but are currently eighth in the standings, facing a two-win gap to overcome.

21. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

A Monday Night Football affair awaits the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, as they are on the hunt for their second home win of the season. Hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys are hoping to keep pace in a game that many are billing as one with shootout potential.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

The Bengals get an extra day to rest up before their Week 14 matchup, as they will help round out this week with their MNF matchup with the Cowboys. As the lowest, non-eliminated team left in the AFC, the Bengals have to win out and pray for a few things to go their way.

23. Atlanta Falcons (-5)

The free fall continues for the Falcons, as they were utterly embarrassed on the road against the Vikings, 42-21. Cousins continues throwing interceptions, as he found Minnesota defenders twice.

Both the rushing and passing attack were fairly productive in the loss, as Bijan Robinson rushed for 92 yards and a score, while Darnell Mooney (6/142), Ray-Ray McCloud III (8/98), and Drake London (5/70) led the way through the air for the Falcons.

24. Chicago Bears (no change)

The Week 14 performance for the Bears left a lot to be desired, which ended up being their first game after moving on from head coach Matt Eberflus. With interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown receiving another temporary step up, he led the troops into battle as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the season, as the Bears held serve in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

Williams did not throw an interception in Sunday’s loss but was sacked seven times, making it tough for the USC rookie to string together consistent play. Rookie Rome Odunze hauled in both of Williams’ touchdown passes, but the rushing attack was non-existent, as D’Andre Swift managed a measly 38 yards on the ground.

25. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Part II of the Steelers-Browns matchups went against the Browns, as they marched into Pittsburgh and struggled to put points on the board. Winston only managed to throw for 212 yards in the loss, but he peppered Jerry Jeudy (5/64/1) and David Njoku (7/42/1) with targets all game, as these two combined for 19 targets.

26. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Week 14 had another strong performance from Bryce Young, as the embattled QB has now strung a few good performances together to round out his sophomore season in the NFL. While the Panthers fell on the road to the Eagles, Young looked very comfortable in the pocket, taking care of the ball while keeping the Panthers in the game until late.

But concerns about the offense can now shift to the health of rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who left Sunday’s matchup with a non-contact injury. Brooks went down on his own, eerily similar to Christian McCaffrey against the Bills, favoring his right leg, which is the knee where he tore his ACL back in college.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

Miracles do happen at times in the NFL, and one just happened for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they managed to pull out a 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans for their third win of the season. With Mac Jones in at quarterback again, the Jaguars 291 yards of total offense, with 220 of those coming from Jones.

Tank Bigsby found the end zone for the game’s lone touchdown, and Brian Thomas Jr. led all receivers with eight catches for 86 yards in the win.

28. New York Jets (no change)

The hunt for the playoffs can finally be put to rest for the Jets, as they were officially eliminated after their Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. While there are four games left in the season for the Jets, this puts the Aaron Rodgers redemption tour to an end this season, potentially ending his career with the Jets in the same breath.

Rodgers found Davante Adams (9/109/1) for his lone passing touchdown in the game, and Braelon Allen, who was thrust into the starting role with Breece Hall’s knee injury, was usurped by third-stringer Isaiah Davis for a rushing score.

29. New England Patriots (no change)

The New England Patriots were the final team to earn a bye in Week 14, and it has been a quality rookie campaign for Drake Maye so far. The North Carolina QB has thrown for 11 TDs and eight interceptions while showing a good understanding of the offense, and he has also helped out in the rushing game, racking up 345 rushing yards.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The Titans experienced two losses in Week 14, as they lost to the Jaguars and had quarterback Will Levis suffer another shoulder injury. While Levis played through the shoulder pain from his AC joint re-injury, the disappointing 2024 season was really encapsulated in Tennessee’s Week 14 loss, and things likely won’t get better before the season wraps up.

31. New York Giants (no change)

Drew Lock was the leading rusher for the Giants in Week 14, which tells you about all you need to know concerning how the Giants offense looked against the Saints. Lock rushed for 59 yards and threw for 227 yards and an interception, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. (21 touches, rushing TD) and Malik Nabers (5/79) paced the offense, as the Giants struggled to only 10 points, keeping their spot in second-last in our Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

The basement in our Week 14 NFL Power Rankings is now painted silver and black, as the Raiders continue to hold down the fort here. A 15-point loss to the Buccaneers definitely doesn't instill any sort of confidence in this roster moving forward, as they only have four more games in their lost season.

With Zamir White and Alexander Mattison both missing another game, Sincere McCormick took the lead in the backfield, rushing for 78 yards on 15 carries. QB Aidan O'Connell suffered a season-ending injury in the loss, and even rookie tight end Brock Bowers had a quiet game for his standards, only hauling in three passes for 49 yards in the loss.