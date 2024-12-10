The NFC playoff picture is starting to take shape after Week 14, and one team in particular is feeling good about how things turned out: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now hold sole possession of the NFC South.

For weeks, the Atlanta Falcons controlled the division and occupied the No. 4 seed in the NFC. However, a four-game losing streak has dropped Atlanta out of the playoff picture entirely, while Tampa Bay has surged with three straight wins. The Buccaneers now hold a one-game lead over the Falcons, who are now on the outside looking in.

While Tampa's rise and Atlanta's fall were the most significant movements in Week 14, there were plenty of other developments across the NFC that could have major postseason implications. Here's how the NFC playoff picture looks after Week 14.

1. Detroit Lions (12-1, 1st in NFC North)

Dan Campbell couldn't have been more fired up about the Lions' 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night to kick off Week 14. A fourth-down gamble by Campbell was the difference. The win sealed them a spot in the NFC playoffs. Now it's on to face the Buffalo Bills.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2, 1st in NFC East)

The Eagles' passing game may not be firing on all cylinders with Jalen Hurts at the helm right now, but when you have Saquon Barkley piling up yardage, it hardly matters. Philadelphia managed to grind out an ugly win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, extending their impressive winning streak to nine games.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5, 1st in NFC West)

The Seahawks have now won three straight games and hold a commanding lead in the NFC West. They completed a season sweep of the Arizona Cardinals in convincing fashion, securing a 30-18 victory, thanks in large part to Zach Charbonnet’s career-high performance of 134 yards and two touchdowns.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6, 1st in NFC South)

Thanks to a favorable part of their schedule recently, the Buccaneers are in a good place within the NFC playoff picture now. They took back the NFC South Division from Atlanta with their win over a beaten up Las Vegas Raiders team at home on Sunday. It does get a little tougher next week on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2, 2nd in NFC North)

The team that played a significant role in knocking the Falcons out of their division lead was the Vikings. They welcomed former quarterback Kirk Cousins back to Minnesota—but not with kindness. Instead, they added to Atlanta’s frustrations, intensifying calls for Cousins to be benched. Minnesota’s win has also propelled Sam Darnold into the MVP conversation.

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4, 3rd in NFC North)

The Packers didn't lose any ground in their loss to the Lions on Thursday. They still maintain the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. But they'll now have to go on the road to Seattle this weekend in a pivotal NFC showdown.

7. Washington Commanders (8-5, 2nd in NFC East)

Desperately needing a win, the Commanders snapped their three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. Hosting the Tennessee Titans, Washington cruised to a 42-19 victory. Jayden Daniels appeared to regain his rhythm, accounting for four touchdowns in the win, helping the Commanders hold onto the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-6, 2nd in NFC West)

The Rams climbed two spots in the NFC playoff picture following their thrilling Week 14 victory over the Buffalo Bills in what was arguably the weekend's most exciting game. Despite Josh Allen accounting for six total touchdowns, Los Angeles pulled off a 44-42 win. The Rams are heating up at the right time, winning three of their last four games.

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, 2nd in NFC South)

Things continue to spiral for the Falcons, with Kirk Cousins struggling mightily. They're now two spots out of the NFC playoff picture after spending weeks at the No. 4 seed as division leader. To be fair, they’ve faced one of the tougher stretches of their schedule recently. Fortunately for Atlanta, things lighten up in the coming weeks with matchups against the Raiders and Giants.

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7, 3rd in NFC West)

Another team spiraling is the Cardinals, who after winning four straight have now lost their last three. The Cardinals can only hope to pick up some wins in their last four games to sneak back into the NFC playoffs. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker over them based on best win percentage in conference games, according to ESPN.

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-7, 4th in NFC West)

Did all the 49ers need to get back into the NFC playoff picture was a win over a reeling Chicago Bears team? It certainly didn’t hurt. San Francisco remains below .500 but is keeping its name in the playoff race. However, nothing about their remaining schedule is easy, with matchups against the Rams, a road trip to face the Dolphins, and games against the Lions and Cardinals also on the road to close out the season.