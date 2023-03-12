Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Coming off of a strong 2022 campaign with the Washington Commanders, Daron Payne was on the brink of hitting NFL free agency. However, the Commanders knew they couldn’t just let Payne walk.

Washington has signed Payne to a four-year, $90 million extension, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After drafting him in the first-round back in 2018, the Commanders have now committed to Payne for the immediate future.

This past season, Payne took major strides as a pass-rusher. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after racking up 64 tackles – 18 for a loss – 20 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks. All four stats were career-highs for Payne. He led the Commanders in sacks and tackles for loss.

Before his pass-rushing chops came to the foreground, Payne was one of the best run defenders in the league. From 2018-2020, his 86 defensive stops against the run were most in the NFL. Payne, who is just 25-years-old, has grown into a dominant force alongside Washington’s defensive line.

The Commanders as a whole have one of the stronger defenses in the NFL. This past season, they ranked third overall, allowing just 301.5 yards per game. Washington had the fourth-best pass defense in the league, allowing 191.3 YPG.

As they look to build on that defense, Daron Payne will be a focal point. His new extension shows how committed the Commanders are to the defensive tackle and what he means to their organization. Washington will hope Payne continues to develop both his pass-rush and run game abilities.

But with the bag in hand, the Commanders can be sure Payne will be playing in Washington for years to come.