The Washington Commanders had a solid season in 2022. In fact, they finished 8-8-1 and just missed the playoffs. Yet, the organization is making some significant moves this NFL offseason. It all begins with the appointment of a new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy from the Kansas City Chiefs. With him around, we’re sure to see changes in the team’s offensive depth chart. Here we’ll look at the one free agent who can help fill the Washington Commanders’ biggest offseason need in 2023 NFL Free Agency.

The Commanders have a strong team with many players capable of playing in the playoffs. However, they are also missing the most critical component, a franchise quarterback. To improve for the next season, they must focus on two things: finding a quarterback and protecting that quarterback. They took a positive step towards this by hiring Bieniemy, who helped develop Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He should help with the quarterback development of Sam Howell. Meanwhile, the team’s general manager, Martin Mayhew, and head coach, Ron Rivera, are responsible for the rest.

Of course, the Commanders are looking at possible trades, the upcoming draft, and the free agency market to improve their depth chart. Aside from QB, one spot on offense that certainly needs an upgrade is on the offensive line.

Let’s look at the one free agent who can help fill the Washington Commanders’ biggest offseason need.

OT Kaleb McGary

If the Commanders want to advance to the playoffs in the upcoming season, they must address their offensive line. That was a major area of concern in 2022. One way to address this issue is through free agency.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In reality, the Commanders require new starters in multiple positions on the offensive line. There are even some suggestions that the team may need as many as four new starters in 2023. The most urgent aim, though, is to add a starting guard or tackle, depending on the outcome of the decision on DT Daron Payne.

That said, the Commanders could sign Kaleb McGary from the Atlanta Falcons. Recall that he had an impressive season in 2022. He was a really solid performer as one of the bulwarks of ATL’s run-blocking right tackle position. By signing McGary, the Commanders can then move Sam Cosmi, their 2021 second-round pick, to the right guard position. We believe that would be a better fit for him. This also provides the Commanders with a strong and athletic right side of the offensive line. This may allow them to focus on adding another guard in the draft, although not necessarily in the first round.

Kaleb McGary (RT #76) and Quinn Meinerz bulldozing holes open on the right side of Denver's offense for years to come. Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/fgvqrvzw2W — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 17, 2023

Take note that in 2022, McGary had his best season yet. He even had an overall grade of 86.6 from Pro Football Focus. In fact, McGary was ranked second in run-blocking with a score of 91.1. As for pass protection, he scored 66.9. In 2022, he allowed just six sacks, though he was called for a penalty five times.

McGary’s addition to the team would significantly improve an offensive line that gave up 48 sacks last season. That was the seventh-highest number in the NFL. Additionally, his ability to run block would enhance the team’s rushing game. Washington ranked 12th in the NFL with 2,143 yards in 2022.

Regardless of the quarterback, signing an offensive lineman of McGary’s quality would significantly enhance Washington’s inconsistent offense. It would drastically improve both their pass protection and run blocking.