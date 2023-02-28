The Washington Commanders are juggling the act of building their team while trying to sell the franchise. They have made one important move that should keep the team intriguing for those looking to buy: placing the franchise tag on star defensive lineman Daron Payne. The move was expected to come and is now official.

The Commanders have placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Payne, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN and later announced by the team. Other teams can talk with Payne but the tag, expected to be worth $18.9 million is a key step toward to keeping him on the team for the long run.

In what is perhaps just as good news to fans, the Commanders have started talks about a long-term contract extension with their star defensive lineman, according to John Keim of ESPN. They have until July 17 to agree to one.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daron Payne was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 with career-best totals of 64 combined tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks and five passes defended. He is one of the key pillars of a Commanders defense that has the potential to be a very good unit. After a breakout year in the midst of an already impressive career, it will likely take a long-term deal to keep Payne in Washington.

The Commanders are looking to sell the team and are seeing plenty of interest. They are coming off of an 8-8-1 season and have already saved some money by parting ways with Carson Wentz. That flexibility is already paying off and should continue to do so.