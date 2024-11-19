The Washington Commanders took a significant step toward securing a new stadium. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed legislation that would allow the team to return to Washington, D.C. in a new facility at the site of the old RFK stadium. The bill, which passed 17-2, would give the District of Columbia control of the land, allowing for redevelopment.

The bill will now move to a floor vote in the Senate.

“Today's result is an exciting and significant step forward for the city of Washington D.C. as it looks to gain long-term control of the RFK site,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement. “The Commanders have been fortunate to have interest from three incredible jurisdictions as we search for a new home and stadium. The vote today brings us one step closer towards continuing conversations with D.C., along with Maryland and Virginia, as a potential future home for our franchise.”

The Commanders played at the RFK Stadium site from 1961-1996. Washington's current home, Northwest Stadium, is considered among the NFL's worst venues.

Commanders new stadium proposal gaining traction in Washington D.C.

Northwest Stadium, which opened in 1997 and is located in Landover, Maryland, pales in comparison to the venues of opposing NFL teams. The stadium, which has a capacity of 62,000, was ranked dead last among NFL venues in a panel of 31 writers from the Athletic in 2023.

“It’s old but not revered,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote. “The basic amenities are outdated for this 21st-century world. With the locals choosing to stay away in recent years amid the losing/non-contending and ownership embarrassment, cheers from hordes of visiting fans often dominate the atmosphere. Of course, they’ll be trapped in brutal traffic on the way out. Suckers. And, yes, the rails break, pipes burst and parking ain’t cheap. At least everyone knows a new stadium is a must. Hold your nose for the next five to eight years in the interim, and hope that winning games becomes the best distraction.”

A new stadium would add to the buzz surrounding the Commanders. After selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in this year's draft, Washington has emerged as a playoff contender, starting the season 7-4.

Daniels is already one of the league's most exciting offensive players, completing 202-of-294 passes (68.7 percent) for 2,338 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Heisman trophy winner has added 482 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels ranks fifth among starting quarterbacks in QBR (67.6). He ranks fifth in EPA per dropback (0.24) among 43 quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts, behind only Lamar Jackson (0.31), Josh Allen (0.27), Jared Goff (0.26) and Tua Tagovailoa (0.26), according to nfelo.com.

The Senate is expected to vote on the RFK Stadium site legislation by Dec. 28.