Ever since Dan Snyder was ousted by the NFL, the vibes around the Washington Commanders have been on the rise. Fans are excited for the team's future with new owner Josh Harris, second-year quarterback Sam Howell and a talented roster. Harris is looking to keep the ball rolling by improving the team's home.

Ahead of Week 1, when they will host the Arizona Cardinals to open the 2023 season, the Commanders announced a $40 million investment into FedEx Field. The renovations will provide, among numerous things, a trio of new themed suites, maintenance repairs and enhanced team branding imagery.

“We have the best fans in football – and they deserve the best gameday experience. These upgrades to FedExField represent an immediate and tangible step to improve that experience, something our ownership group considers a top priority,” said Trista Langdon, the Commanders' Senior Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, in the announcement. “Not only are we taking care of our fans, we're also taking care of our house. Fans will continue to see improvements throughout the season as we continue to invest and make changes to everything from basic infrastructure to a re-imagined pregame ritual. We are excited for fans to come home and see all the changes on September 10.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The themes for the Commanders' new suites will be arcade, military and franchise legends. The stadium will also bring in a dozen new food vendors, many of which will have locations on multiple stadium levels.

Boosting the Commanders' hype even further is the fact that, over a week before their season opens, the Week 1 game has already sold out. Washington should start its new era with a win against arguably the worst and most hopeless team in the NFL.

The Commanders may not reach the playoffs but could be a competitive team if Howell is ready. Their offense features playmakers like Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson and their defensive line is one of the best in football despite Chase Young's injury situation. Washington has been among the most embarrassing NFL franchises for a while and is eager to shed that image under new management.