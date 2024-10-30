The Washington Commanders and New York Giants will be facing off for the second time this season during Week 9, and some things haven't changed since then. The Commanders are winning games, and the Giants have continued to lose games, but one of the biggest surprises between both teams is the play of Jayden Daniels.

Head coach Brian Daboll had high praise for Daniels ahead of their Week 9 matchup, putting him in the top tier of quarterbacks this season

“He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league already,” Daboll said.

Daniels has led the Commanders to a 6-2 record, and he's playing some of the best football from this year's rookie class of quarterbacks. After Daniels Hail Mary throw against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, Noah Brown gave props to his quarterback for his play.

“Man, we're blessed to have (No.) 5 leading this team,” Brown said. “The things he can do are special, even that last play, keeping his composure and fighting like hell to get the ball off, and threw a hell of a ball.

“I wouldn't want to play with any other quarterback, I'm glad to have him.”

Jayden Daniels having spectacular rookie season with the Commanders

Jayden Daniels has probably exceeded expectations for his rookie season with the Commanders, and there's no doubt that he has the team in a great position to win the division. Daniels currently has seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 424 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has the attention of many people around the league, and just a few weeks ago, he was being mentioned in potential MVP talks. The rookie quarterback probably isn't thinking about awards at this time, but it's impressive to know what he's doing in his first year in the league is worthy enough of being in those talks.

The Commanders are currently 6-2, and they'll have a group of divisional games in the upcoming weeks as they try to take the crown in the NFC East. They'll face the Giants in Week 9, and then they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 and 12. As of now, the Eagles should be there biggest threat in the division, and the Cowboys could possibly give them problems as well when they get healthy.

If Daniels continues to play like he has in the first half of the season, the Commanders will be a tough team to stop down the stretch of the season.