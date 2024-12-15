The Wahington Commanders are up against the New Orleans Saints, and they may have to play without their top tight end for the rest of the game. Zach Ertz went into the blue tent and is being evaluated for a concussion. The tight end caught a pass from Jayden Daniels, and as he was being tackled, his shoulder hit the ground, and so did his head.

Ertz has been a big part of the Commanders' offense this season, and it will be the next-man-up mentality for the team as they try to take care of business against the Saints. Hopefully, Ertz doesn't have to miss much time, if he has to miss any at all.

Zach Ertz big part of Commanders' offense

Earlier in the season, Zach Ertz shared why he came to Washington in free agency and had several reasons for his decision. So far, Ertz has 501 receiving yards for four touchdowns.

“Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, and (offensive coordinator) Kliff Kingsbury are pretty much the main reasons that I'm here,” Ertz said. “These are guys that I truly believe are going to build long-term success at this place, and it was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up.

“I think the job of any really good coach is to put the players in position to be successful, and no one does that better than Kliff in my opinion. He wants to put his guys in positions to make a lot of plays, whether it be running the ball or throwing the ball and catching the ball. He's going to do everything he can to put his guys in positions to be successful, and he's one of the best I've been around in that regards.”

There's no doubt that the Commanders' offense has been solid this season, and the hope for them is that they can finish the season strong to make the playoffs.