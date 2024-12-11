ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Commanders hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Saints prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Commanders-Saints Last Game – Matchup History

These teams have not met since 2021. The Saints defeated the Commanders 33-22.

Overall Series: The Commanders lead the all-time series 17-11.

Here are the Commanders-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Saints Odds

Washington Commanders: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -370

New Orleans Saints: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Saints

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders are coming off a much-needed bye week. They were able to blow out the Tennessee Titans before their bye, but that win ended a three-game losing streak. However, they are still playing well on the season as a whole. Jayden Daniels has been at the forefront of that. Daniels has thrown for 2,819 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. Along with that, Daniels has rushed for six touchdowns. He leads the offense well, and the Commanders need that to continue in this game.

The Saints have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game this season, so Daniels has a good matchup when it comes to getting yards. Along with that, the Saints do not have many sacks on the season. Jayden Daniels is not a quarterback that takes a lot of sacks, either. If the Saints can not get to Daniels in the pocket, he is going to do a lot of damage with his legs and his arm. Daniels having a good game will give the Commanders a big win as the NFL season gets closer to the playoffs.

The Commanders do a great job converting on third and fourth downs. Washington converts 44.1 percent of third downs, which is the sixth-best in the NFL. They also convert 86.7 percent of their fourth downs, which is the best in the NFL. New Orleans does a pretty good job defending in those situations, but Washington is one of the best. If the Commanders can convert their third downs, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

Derek Carr fractured his hand on Sunday, so the Saints will be without their veteran quarterback for the remainder of the season most likely. With him out, the Saints will turn to Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener. They have not specified who will get the start yet, though. Haener has been second on the depth chart, but Rattler has three starts. Furthermore, Chris Olave is missing time, and Taysom Hill is out for the season, so the Saints are missing some key players. Whoever the starter is, the Saints need him to be at his best.

As mentioned, the Commanders are solid on third and fourth down. They convert a high percentage of those, which is why they have had so much success this season. However, the Saints are one of the best teams when it comes to stopping opposing teams from converting. Teams convert just 35.6 percent of their third downs against the Saints, and 40.9 percent of their fourth downs. Both of those numbers are toward the top of the league.

Final Commanders-Saints Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a good game. However, I do think the Commanders will come out on top. I will take the Commanders to cover the spread.

Final Commanders-Saints Prediction & Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-105)