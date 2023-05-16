The 2023 NFL schedule is now out, and although we already knew the opponents for the Washington Commanders, we now know when and where they will be playing each game this season. With coach Ron Rivera at the helm and Sam Howell leading the way, the Commanders should contend in the AFC once again. The goal is for the Commanders to make it to the playoffs and go as far as they can. Here are all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023 with predictions.

Here we are going to give our game-by-game predictions for the Commanders after the 2023 NFL Schedule release.

Looking at Washington’s season schedule, it’s evident that Howell and the Commanders need to get started on the right foot. That’s because the second half of the season will be difficult. Their remaining eight games are all against real postseason contenders. The concern is that they will play the Bills and Eagles twice in the opening part of the season. The room for error won’t be wide, and there won’t be many opportunities for the first-year starter to settle in.

Now let’s look at our game-by-game predictions for the Commanders for 2023.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Despite hiring new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the struggling Arizona Cardinals will face a tough season. Washington is expected to secure a home opener win, 14-10.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson’s disappointing performance led the Broncos to finish last in the AFC West. The road game in Denver will pose a challenge for the Commanders, though. This means the improved Broncos will secure a victory, 17-10.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Buffalo Bills

With Josh Allen leading the potent offense, the Bills will be very formidable opponents. Despite playing at home, Washington will struggle against the Bills’ firepower and lose, 28-20.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles

Facing a Super Bowl contender from the previous season, Washington will fall short against the Eagles. Although the Eagles are still adjusting to new additions, the Commanders won’t secure an upset. They will lose, 27-24.

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Chicago Bears

A thrilling matchup between young quarterbacks Justin Fields and Howell awaits on Thursday Night Football. While Chicago improves the protection for Fields, Washington’s defense will prevail, leading to a Commanders victory, 31-28.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Atlanta Falcons

Following a 10-day break, Washington faces an improved Falcons team. The quarterback battle between Howell and Desmond Ridder will be intriguing. However, Atlanta’s revamped roster will outlast Washington in a high-scoring game, 35-30.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at New York Giants

Washington begins a challenging three-game stretch against the playoff-bound Giants. With Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag and their overall superiority, New York outperforms Washington in a close game, 17-14.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Facing a resurgent Philadelphia team eyeing the playoffs, Washington succumbs to another defeat at home. They will disappoint their fans with a narrow 21-20 loss.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at New England Patriots

Despite a quiet offseason, the Patriots, led by new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, can’t prevent a home loss. Washington secures a 27-21 victory as Mac Jones faces immense pressure.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Seattle Seahawks

With a revitalized Geno Smith and an improved defense, the Seahawks surprise as contenders in the NFC West. Washington faces a tough battle and ultimately falls short in a 31-28 loss.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. New York Giants

Expecting a split in the season series, Washington edges out the Giants in front of their home crowd with a 35-28 victory.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Dallas Cowboys

In a Thanksgiving clash against the talented Cowboys, Washington faces a formidable test. Dallas, coming off a successful season, proves too strong, resulting in a 21-14 defeat for Washington.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins, bolstered by the addition of Jalen Ramsey, aim to contend in the AFC East. However, Washington enters their bye week with momentum, securing a 20-14 victory.

Week 14: BYE

Commanders fans anxiously await the postseason as their team holds a 6-7 record. Will they make it or fall short?

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Los Angeles Rams

Despite injuries and losing Ramsey, the Rams struggled after their Super Bowl win. Washington takes advantage and triumphs, 23-17.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at New York Jets

Facing Aaron Rodgers on the road late in the season dashes Washington’s playoff hopes. The Commanders fall short in a 31-28 defeat.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s departure, the talented 49ers, led by Brock Purdy, pose a challenge. With Purdy at full strength by this time, Washington loses a high-scoring game, 40-35.

Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

In the final week, the Commanders face the division-contending Cowboys once more. Dallas sweeps the season series, leaving Washington with a 21-14 loss to conclude the regular season.